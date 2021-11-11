What's open and closed in Toronto this Remembrance Day

On November 11, Canadians across the country will observe Remembrance Day to honour those who fought for Canada.

This year there will be both in-person and virtual events to commemorate the day. The City of Toronto is hosting several in-person events and will have a virtual event on their YouTube channel.

In Ontario, Remembrance Day isn’t a statutory holiday, but some businesses and government offices will be closed.

In Toronto, City operations and municipal offices will be closed, but some attractions will remain open.

To help plan your day, we’ve compiled a list of what’s opened and what’s closed on Remembrance Day.

What’s closed on Remembrance Day:

Banks will be closed

Government offices will be closed

There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post

What’s open on Remembrance Day:

Schools and universities that have in-person classes

Toronto Public Library branches. More info here.

Most grocery stores

City services that regularly operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week (emergency services and 311)

LCBO stores will open at 12 pm.

Most major shopping centres

The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular weekday schedule. However, the TTC will have a two-minute moment of silence on all vehicles at 11 am.

Tourist attractions will remain open.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed between 10 am and 12 pm for Remembrance Day events at Old City Hall:

Bay Street, from Albert Street to Richmond Street

Queen Street, from Yonge Street to east of York Street

James Street, from Queen Street to Albert Street

Local access only to Albert Street from Bay Street south

Old City Hall service

This year’s Old City Hall Remembrance Day event will be in-person. The event begins at 10:45 am and will be live streamed. More information here.