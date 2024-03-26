News

What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024

Mar 26 2024
What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024
What’s open on Good Friday in Toronto for 2024 is always the question at top of mind leading up to the long weekend. While much of the city will be taking a well-deserved break, there is still plenty open over the holiday.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto.

General

Closed

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery

Open

  • GO Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule.
  • The TTC will operate on a Holiday service schedule.
  • Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.
Food and Drink

Closed

  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will closed with the exception of those confirmed below.

Open

Malls

Closed

Open

Attractions

Closed

Open

