What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024
Mar 26 2024, 2:59 pm
What’s open on Good Friday in Toronto for 2024 is always the question at top of mind leading up to the long weekend. While much of the city will be taking a well-deserved break, there is still plenty open over the holiday.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- GO Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule.
- The TTC will operate on a Holiday service schedule.
- Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Most major grocery chains will closed with the exception of those confirmed below.
Open
- Rabba (all locations) — 24 hours
- Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street) — 7 am to midnight
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) — 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street) — 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (351 Bloor Street West) — 8 am to 10 pm
- The Food Depot (155 Dupont Street) — 24 hours
- The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) — 7 am to 11 pm
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West) — 7 am to midnight
- Summerhill Market (all locations) — 8 am to 7 pm
- Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Road) — 7 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (Bayview Village) — 9 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (57 Yorkville Avenue) — 8 am to 6 pm
- The Wine Rack (all locations) — hours vary by location.
- Select indie bottle shops.
- Select Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations.
- Select restaurants will be open, but you’ll want to call ahead to confirm.
Malls
Closed
Open
- CF Markville — 11 am to 6 pm
- CF Eaton Centre — 11 am to 7 pm
- Pacific Mall — 11 am to 8 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets — 9:30 am to 7 pm
Attractions
Closed
- Public skating rinks have closed for the season.
- Canada’s Wonderland.
Open
- CN Tower — 10 am to 9 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium — 9 am to 11 pm
- Aga Khan Museum — 10 am to 5:30 pm
- AGO — 10:30 am to 4 pm
- Bata Shoe Museum — 10 am to 5 pm
- Ontario Science Centre — 10 am to 5 pm
- ROM — 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Toronto Zoo — 9:30 am to 6 pm