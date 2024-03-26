Ontario's latest go-kart track runs right through a shopping mall

Ontario’s newest go-kart track takes riders on a trip zipping past the shops of Cambridge Centre Mall at speeds as fast as 45 kilometres per hour.

The newly opened go-kart track in Cambridge, Ontario, gives riders the chance to tear it up indoors through the heart of the mall, thanks to a fleet of all-electric, low noise and emission-free go-karts.

Opened on March 15, the latest attraction for the Waterloo region is a collaboration between K1 Speed Canada and Bingemans Hospitality. It is K1’s third such track in Canada and joins the company’s portfolio of 88 racing facilities worldwide.

“With our cutting-edge go-karts, exhilarating track, and customized events, we’re excited to establish ourselves as the premier hub for adrenaline enthusiasts in the Waterloo Region,” says Daniel Zychlinski, president of K1 Speed Canada.

You might also like: The real-life Mario Kart racetrack in Ontario opens for the season this week

Michelle Yeoh showed up one last time to Toronto restaurant before she left the city

LCBO squad car spotted in Ontario has people asking questions

Racers on 20-horsepower karts hit speeds of up to 45 km/h for adults (30 km/h for children) on a track layout running next to mall shops, adding some serious kinetic energy to the retail landscape as karts zoom through twists and turns, and even go over a bridge section.

For reference, the buzzworthy Niagara Speedway in Niagara Falls’s Clifton Hill area reaches top speeds of 32 km/h, a full 13 km/h slower than the karts at K1 Cambridge.

K1 Speed Cambridge also features a second-floor mezzanine from which visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the racing action below. K1 also features food and beverage options with its own restaurant known as the Paddock Lounge, where visitors can fuel up and enjoy arcade games between races.

The new attraction’s placement within the mall dovetails with the adjacent Kingpin Cambridge entertainment venue, offering bowling, axe throwing, laser tag and arcade games.

Mark Bingeman, president at Bingemans, is excited about what the new attraction could mean for tourism in the region.

“As the Waterloo Region blossoms with new attractions on the tourism front, it transforms into a must-visit destination,” says Bingeman. “We are thrilled to reintroduce elite kart racing to the region, adding to its allure and excitement.”