Class-action lawsuits filed against flower delivery service Bloomex

Class-action lawsuits have been filed in the Federal Court of Canada and the Superior Court of Quebec against floristry giant Bloomex.

Slater Vecchio LLP, who is behind the class action, announced on Monday that the actions focus on “Bloomex’s failure to disclose surcharge fees associated with its floral products, which is alleged to equate to “price dripping” and thus amounts to false and misleading advertising under the Competition Act and the Quebec Consumer Protection Act.”

According to the law firm, drip pricing occurs when the first price a company advertises for a product or service does not equal the final price at checkout.

The additional fee is not imposed by the government but is added to the original price. You may have seen it being called a “service,” “process,” or “improvement” fee.

Bloomex boasts of being Canada’s largest flower delivery service, branding itself “Canada’s official florist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloomex🌷Flower delivery Canada (@bloomex_canada)

Slater Vecchio partner Saro Turner stressed that customers deserve to know the actual price of the goods they’re buying, especially amid an affordability crisis.

“This sort of predatory pricing behaviour has to stop,” Turner stated.

If you were charged a surcharge on your Bloomex order, you should retain relevant documentation, such as receipts or records of purchases sent to your email or received on paper.

Like in any class-action lawsuit, you could be eligible to receive money if a settlement is reached and approved.

Keep up to date with the legal proceedings of the Bloomex class action by submitting your information to Slater Vecchio here or emailing the firm here.