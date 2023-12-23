What’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto can be a tricky question to navigate — but thanks to this list, it just got a little easier.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule
- Rexall pharmacies will be open on reduced hours
Food and drink
Closed
- Majority of restaurants
- LCBO
- Beer store
Open
- The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road): 7 am to midnight
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street W): 6 am to 2 am
- The Food Depot (155 Dupont Street): 24 hours
- Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street): 7 am to midnight
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road): 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street): 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (352 Bloor Street West): 8 am to 10 pm
- Rabba (all locations): 24 hours
- Summerhill Market: 9 am to 1 pm
- Select indie bottle shops
- Select Tim Horton’s and Starbucks locations
- Select restaurants will be open; call ahead to confirm
Malls and attractions
Closed
- Majority of shopping malls including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Fairview, and Sherway Gardens
Open
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 9 am to 9 pm
- Toronto Zoo: 11 am to 4 pm
- Pacific Mall: 11 am to 8 pm
- Movie theatres
- Outdoor skating rinks