What’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto can be a tricky question to navigate — but thanks to this list, it just got a little easier.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule

Rexall pharmacies will be open on reduced hours

Food and drink

Closed

Majority of restaurants

LCBO

Beer store

Open

Malls and attractions

Closed

Majority of shopping malls including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Fairview, and Sherway Gardens

Open