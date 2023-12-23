NewsChristmas

What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
|
Dec 23 2023, 4:30 pm
What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto
Hector Vasquez/blogTO

What’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto can be a tricky question to navigate — but thanks to this list, it just got a little easier.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2023.

General

Closed

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery

Open

  • TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule
  • Rexall pharmacies will be open on reduced hours

Food and drink

Closed

  • Majority of restaurants
  • LCBO
  • Beer store

Open

Malls and attractions

Closed

  • Majority of shopping malls including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Fairview, and Sherway Gardens

Open

  • Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 9 am to 9 pm
  • Toronto Zoo: 11 am to 4 pm
  • Pacific Mall: 11 am to 8 pm
  • Movie theatres
  • Outdoor skating rinks
blogTO EditorsblogTO Editors
+ News
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop