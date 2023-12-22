Feds clear Santa Claus for travel in Canadian airspace

Santa Claus is coming to town soon, with the federal government announcing on Friday that the North Pole’s most famous resident has been cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.

The minister of transport, Pablo Rodriguez, said that Santa along with “his crew of nine reindeers have passed a strict certification and inspection process,” and are all good to fly through the country.

The federal government says, as is required every year, the minister personally reviews all of Santa’s paperwork and checks it twice. In turn, Santa shared a copy of his flight plan, and his pre-flight checklist (although not a copy of the naughty/nice list) and confirmed he had had enough rest before the long sleigh ride ahead.

“Each year, Transport Canada inspectors travel to the North Pole to take a close look at Santa’s sleigh and its safety systems,” the news release went on to say, which includes the landing gear, de-icing systems, and navigation equipment.

“I’m delighted to fulfill the important task of clearing Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian airspace in my role as minister of transport,” said Rodriquez.

“We will be working around the clock to guarantee Santa and his reindeer have a safe and jolly trip across our country.”

You can track Santa and his reindeer on the NORAD Tracks Santa website.