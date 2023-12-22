EventsNewsChristmas

What's open on Christmas Eve in Toronto 2023

blogTO Editors
|
Dec 22 2023, 7:28 pm
Fareen Karim/blogTO

What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto for 2023 can be a difficult question to navigate. Is it a normal day? Is it a holiday? Lucky for you, the guesswork has been taken out.

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Eve in Toronto.

General

Open

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Mail delivery
  • TTC and GO Transit
  • Pharmacies

Food & drink

Open

  • Most major grocery stores will be open but may have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm.
  • LCBO locations will close early at 6 pm.
  • The Beer Store locations will close early at 6 pm, with select locations closing at 5 pm.
  • Indie Bottle Shops
  • Select restaurants will be open. Call ahead to confirm.

Malls and attractions

Open

  • The Distillery Winter Village will be open until 5 pm.
  • Most retailers will be open but may have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm.
  • Skating rinks
  • Movie theatres
  • Museums
  • Attractions like the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada will all be open.
  • Most malls will be open but closing early
