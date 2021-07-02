NewsCanada

Toronto protesters honour residential school survivors and victims

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jul 2 2021, 7:43 am
Toronto protesters honour residential school survivors and victims
@spaiglass/Shutterstock

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Toronto on Thursday to honour Indigenous children killed at residential schools and residential school survivors.

The demonstration coincided with other marches across the country supporting Indigenous communities after thousands of bodies were discovered in unmarked graves at former residential school sites last month.

The demonstrators chose Canada Day to protest the country’s colonial history and genocide against Indigenous peoples.

Hundreds of people wearing orange shirts attended a sit-in at Queen’s Park, walked through the streets, and gathered at Nathan Phillips Square, where some unfurled a banner that read “#EveryChildMatters.”

 

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT