Toronto protesters honour residential school survivors and victims

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Toronto on Thursday to honour Indigenous children killed at residential schools and residential school survivors.

The demonstration coincided with other marches across the country supporting Indigenous communities after thousands of bodies were discovered in unmarked graves at former residential school sites last month.

The demonstrators chose Canada Day to protest the country’s colonial history and genocide against Indigenous peoples.

Hundreds of people wearing orange shirts attended a sit-in at Queen’s Park, walked through the streets, and gathered at Nathan Phillips Square, where some unfurled a banner that read “#EveryChildMatters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beaded In Tkaronto (@beadedintkaronto)

Great to see thousands of people in #Toronto marching in solidarity 4 #Indigenous rights & Justice. We need 2 make sure this movement keeps growing until #trc #MMIWG2S calls to action r fully implemented. #everychildmatters #IndigenousLivesMatter #CancelCanadaDay @TOCouncilFire pic.twitter.com/oLHUz4zFSR — Yogendra B. Shakya (He/Him) (@yshakya) July 1, 2021

Feeling like I can actually maybe make a difference. Had a meeting with my place of work about TRC and now I felt apart of my community again🧡 #TRC #everychildmatters #INDIGENOUS #BringThemHome #Toronto #tkaronto pic.twitter.com/rxHMlFnfRB — Vaxxed-not-WaxxedTwoSpiritKwe (@RosiePosieAa) July 2, 2021