Toronto protesters honour residential school survivors and victims
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Toronto on Thursday to honour Indigenous children killed at residential schools and residential school survivors.
The demonstration coincided with other marches across the country supporting Indigenous communities after thousands of bodies were discovered in unmarked graves at former residential school sites last month.
The demonstrators chose Canada Day to protest the country’s colonial history and genocide against Indigenous peoples.
Hundreds of people wearing orange shirts attended a sit-in at Queen’s Park, walked through the streets, and gathered at Nathan Phillips Square, where some unfurled a banner that read “#EveryChildMatters.”
View this post on Instagram
Our time in Toronto for a little gathering they were having. #everychildmatters #BringThemHome #IndigenousLivesMatter #Toronto pic.twitter.com/m5sYe4PhA6
— shannon diamond (@wazit2ya) July 2, 2021
Great to see thousands of people in #Toronto marching in solidarity 4 #Indigenous rights & Justice. We need 2 make sure this movement keeps growing until #trc #MMIWG2S calls to action r fully implemented. #everychildmatters #IndigenousLivesMatter #CancelCanadaDay @TOCouncilFire pic.twitter.com/oLHUz4zFSR
— Yogendra B. Shakya (He/Him) (@yshakya) July 1, 2021
Feeling like I can actually maybe make a difference. Had a meeting with my place of work about TRC and now I felt apart of my community again🧡 #TRC #everychildmatters #INDIGENOUS #BringThemHome #Toronto #tkaronto pic.twitter.com/rxHMlFnfRB
— Vaxxed-not-WaxxedTwoSpiritKwe (@RosiePosieAa) July 2, 2021
This evening’s vigil in #Toronto #Tkaronto was powerful and emotional. We had a minute of silence before drummers, singers, and dancers honoured the murdered #Indigenous children who were found as well as those who were still lost. #EveryChildMatters #TruthAndReconciliation pic.twitter.com/opErT4PlxF
— Jessica Wood Rye (@JessicaWoodRye1) July 2, 2021
Toronto #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/DEEQDf7pox
— Heather Smyth (@hsmyth1) July 1, 2021
- See also:
Canada Day Toronto 2021 #everychildmatters pic.twitter.com/O9xTpRnWLz
— Martin Reis (@BikeLaneDiary) July 1, 2021
toronto in orange 🧡 #everychildmatters pic.twitter.com/1hWOcDf5S0
— tee (@adorephhrry91) July 1, 2021