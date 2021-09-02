Ontario to soon enforce expiration dates on driver's licenses, health cards

After suspending renewal requirements during the pandemic for expired driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, photo cards, and health cards, the Government of Ontario has finally set a date for when enforcement will start back up.

The new deadline for renewal is set for February 28, 2022, giving Ontarians with expired products a few months to renew them.

Dates for specific driver’s licence renewals do vary, though, with some having even longer to renew. Heavy commercial vehicle owners have until December 31, 2021 to renew their vehicle validations. And those with G1, G2, M1 or M2 licenses will have until December 31, 2022, to requalify for or upgrade their novice driver’s licence.

All products that expired on or after March 1, 2020 will need to be renewed during this period in order to be considered valid. Anyone who does renew their products during the Extended Validity period will be required to pay the fee for previous years, in addition to the current year renewal fee.

“The majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents during the pandemic, despite unprecedented challenges,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “It’s critical that drivers and vehicle owners have up-to-date documents for work, access to services and travel, and to keep our roads safe. I strongly encourage those who have deferred their renewals – approximately 17% of Ontarians – to plan ahead and renew their documents online.”

Those looking to renew driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, Ontario Photo Cards, or health cards will no longer have to go in person and can renew it online on the ServiceOntario website. This applies to all driver’s licences, including senior drivers. In-person renewals are still available for those who prefer it.