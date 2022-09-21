The official final day of summer is upon us, and the season is set to go out with a bang.

The Weather Network forecasts the risk of severe storms and a tornado chance in Southern Ontario, encouraging everyone to “remain weather-aware.”

The muggy, mid-summer-like conditions will come at a price, as the storm front will develop into the afternoon. The risk for severe thunderstorms will begin at around 2 pm and is projected to continue into the evening, producing widespread strong wind gusts that could result in a tornado.

The type of tornadoes expected, however, “are generally weaker, shorter-lived and much harder to see on radar. Therefore, it’s important to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in your area throughout the day,” The Weather Network states.

“A mild and humid start to the final day of summer will be followed by an afternoon of severe storms across the lower Great Lakes on Wednesday,” The Weather Network stated.

There is a threat of damaging winds, and according to TWN, “a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.”

Hydro One has begun to prepare for any potential outages as a result of the storm activity.

“We’re using our outage prediction tool to gear up and get crews in position to respond to any outages caused by these potentially damaging winds and thunderstorms,” said Chief Operating Officer David Lebeter.

Temperatures are set to take a nosedive following the storm beginning on Thursday, in what will be the coolest stretch of weather in Ontario since May.