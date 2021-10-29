Ontario to unveil third dose plan for COVID-19 vaccines next week

Ontario is expected to announce plans for rolling out third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all Ontarians next week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted about the plan after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) made their recommendations for third doses public.

Next week we intend to release our plan that will provide information to all Ontarians on when they can expect to receive a third dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. https://t.co/NUWTjOg8cA — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 29, 2021

Elliott tweeted that the announcement will inform all Ontarians when they can get a third dose.

Currently, NACI is recommending third doses to high-risk populations. This includes residents of long-term care homes and people over the age of 80.

They also said that people from First Nation, Inuit and Metis communities, those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines and those who are aged 70 and older may get a booster dose.

In addition, NACI said that healthcare workers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients who had their original vaccines in quick succession may also get a third dose.

The province has not yet said which day the announcement will take place.