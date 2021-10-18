All Ontarians are now able to download their enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates with scannable QR codes.

While the enhanced certificates were first made available on Friday, the province broke up download dates by birth month.

As of 6 am on October 18, they are available to all fully immunized Ontarians.

Enhanced vaccine certificates with scannable QR codes can be downloaded through the Government of Ontario’s get proof portal.

You’ll be asked a series of questions, such as how many vaccine doses you’ve received and whether you got them in Ontario, to assess whether you’re eligible to get a QR code.

Once downloaded, you can save your QR code to your smartphone, take a screenshot of the full code, or download it as a PDF and either keep it on your phone or print it out.

If you have an iPhone, you can add your QR code to your Apple Wallet through this volunteer-made online tool.

Paper vaccine receipts will still be accepted, although the QR codes are an “easier” and “more secure way” to have your proof of vaccination verified, Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The Verify Ontario app that sent the internet into a frenzy last week is what businesses will use to scan QR codes. The app does not store any personal information.

Here are all the places you’ll need to show a vaccine certificate to enter in Ontario: