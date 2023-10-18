News

Ontario teacher describes shocking violence in school in viral post

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Oct 18 2023, 10:01 pm
Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Amid rising violence in Ontario schools, one anonymous teacher recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to describe the physical challenges they face teaching on a day-to-day basis.

The thread, which was posted on Tuesday afternoon, describes the exact type of violence many teachers said they faced in a bombshell survey conducted by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (EFTO) earlier this year.

“For the first time in my career, I feel unsafe at work. The violence is out of control. As a teacher when we walk down the hall we have anywhere from 1-6 kids yelling ‘f*cking bitches,’ ‘I f*cking hate teacher b*tches.’ Kids I have never even met,” the teacher wrote.

They also claimed to have witnessed other teachers repeatedly being kicked, bitten, and hit by students.

“This just not sustainable and filling out incident reports feels absolutely useless at this point,” the post reads. “And what I think is even more terrifying is this is just k-3 at my school! I can’t even begin to process the issues happening in junior and intermediate.”

The EFTO’s 2023 All-Member Violence Survey revealed that an alarming number of members (77%) say they have personally experienced violence or witnessed violence against another staff member, with those working in special education impacted the most.

According to the survey, 86% of EFTO members who work in special education say they have personally experienced violence or witnessed it against another staff member.

Moreover, 72% of members say the number of violent incidents has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-two per cent of members also say they have suffered a physical injury, illness, or psychological injury/illness as a result of workplace violence.

“The results are alarming and distressing and action must be taken at the provincial, and school board levels,” EFTO President Karon Brown said. “The survey results may shock the public, but they’re not a surprise to EFTO members.”

Brown also said the survey found that Indigenous, female, disabled, and LGBTQ+ teachers were more likely to have experienced some type of physical violence.

In response to the report’s findings, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that violence “starts at home,” and encouraged students to respect teachers.

“They have a tough job. The kids, you guys gotta get your act together,” he said. “If you’re asking me about putting policing in schools, while I think that decisions have been made, so we’re gonna always advocate for the teachers to make sure there’s never violence in our schools.”

The union currently represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel.

Following the report, the union insisted that there’s a critical need in the province for more educational assistants, psychologists, special education teachers, school support counsellors, behavioural therapists, child and youth workers, and speech-language pathologists.

The viral thread comes just a day before Ontario’s public elementary school teachers voted 95% in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.

