In like a lion: Ontario's first week of spring brings freezing rain, high winds

It’s officially spring, but it appears winter isn’t quite done with Ontario yet as colder temperatures and possible snow are on the way.

While Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mild and sunny, the rest of the week looks pretty dreary. Colder temperatures and precipitation are expected to move in on Wednesday, and stick around for awhile.

The Weather Network’s forecast says that a low from Texas will be behind the messy weather in the province. Rain could turn to freezing rain and snow when it hits the cooler Ontario temperatures.

It’s not just precipitation headed our way, winds are forecast to pick up with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in Toronto. So that umbrella you’re relying on to keep you dry may be a bit difficult to handle.

The Weather Network said that areas with colder temperatures are at risk for power outages as ice accumulation could damage power lines. Lucky for Toronto, temperatures will most remain above 0°C, hopefully minimizing ice buildup.

The weekend forecast is currently looking a bit sad and cold, with Saturday’s forecast showing a chance of rain and a high of 4°C. Sunday will bring the sun, but temperatures are only expected to hit 1°C.