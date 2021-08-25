Toronto police union opposes mandatory vaccination policy

The Toronto Police Service announced Tuesday that it’s mandating vaccines for members of the force.

Both officers and civilian workers will need to provide proof of their first COVID-19 shot by September 13, TPS said in a statement.

“The safety of our members, our workplaces and the public is of utmost importance to us. Our members will be required to be fully vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve,” Chief James Ramer said.

But the Toronto Police Association, the union representing workers, issued its own statement Tuesday saying it opposes the move.

It wants to know about “alternative options” for members to avoid disclosing their vaccination status.

Many people questioned the union on social media, including University of Toronto infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness.

“We may need to re-appraise the motto ‘to protect and serve’: to protect nobody in order to serve an anti-vax minority,” he tweeted.

As the Toronto Police Association came out today against a vaccine mandate for their members, we may need to re-appraise the motto “to protect and serve”: to protect nobody in order to serve an anti-vax minority. I hope most police officers are appalled and will choose safety. — Colin Furness (@FurnessColin) August 25, 2021

Birgit Umaigba, a nurse and instructor at York University, called the union’s stance selfish after police were prioritized for vaccination earlier in the pandemic.

How convenient it is for Toronto Police Association to now oppose covid 19 vaccine mandates after being prioritized for vaccination earlier in the pandemic! Very selfish indeed! — Birgit Umaigba RN, BScN, MEd (@birgitomo) August 24, 2021

The mandatory vaccination policy for police comes after the City of Toronto and the TTC mandated all staff be fully vaccinated.