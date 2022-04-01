Ontario ups penalties for people who are caught stunt driving

Caught stunt driving? You could lose your license if you don’t complete a driving improvement course.

On Friday, the province announced that tougher measures for stunt drivers are now in effect.

Stunt driving encompasses a number of things, including going 40 km/h over the speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of 80 km/hour or less, going 50 km/hr over the speed limit, driving in a way that prevents people from passing, intentionally cutting someone off or even following too closely behind someone.

Anyone caught driving 150 km/hour or more anywhere in the province, even on stretches of highway with a 110 km/hour speed limit, are considered stunt driving.

A driver improvement course is just one item in a long list of consequences if you are caught stunt driving. Stunt drivers are subject to automatically losing their license for 30 days, the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days, six demerit points, a fine ranging between $2,000 and $10,000, potential post-conviction license suspension for various lengths of time and the possibility for up to six months in jail.

Stunt driving also includes doing doughnuts in parking lots, which happened earlier this year in Durham Region. Police caught the stunt drivers on camera.