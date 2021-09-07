Amber Alert cancelled after 2-year-old Barrie girl found safe

An Amber Alert issued early Tuesday morning has been cancelled after the young child was located safe.

The Amber Alert was issued at 1:44 am ET, reporting that a 2-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man were last seen in Barrie, Ontario.

Barrie police later shared that the missing girl had been located “safe and sound.”

“Arrangements are being made to have her returned to Barrie and further details will be provided later this morning,” said police just after 5 am.