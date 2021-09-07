COVID-19 exposure warning issued for Vaughan basketball tournament

York Region public health has issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for a recent basketball tournament in Vaughan.

Players and supporters attending the Canadian Youth Basketball League Middle School Boys Tournament on Saturday, August 28 to Sunday, August 29 at the Vaughan Sportsplex could have been exposed to the virus.

So far, two people who visited the tournament have tested positive for COVID-19.

“York Region Public Health continues to work with the Vaughan Sportsplex to collect attendee information, however many in attendance at this event provided incorrect names, phone numbers and email addresses,” York Region said in a statement.

All players and spectators are asked to get a COVID-19 test, even if they feel healthy.