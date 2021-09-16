Ontario's new COVID-19 infections jump to more than 800

Ontario reported 864 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Thursday.

That’s the highest tally all week, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 731 cases per day. Daily cases have hovered between 500 and 900 for the past month, after increasing from a low at the beginning of August.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 655 of Thursday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and only 209 cases are in people who have both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 348 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. Of them, 319 are not fully vaccinated and only 29 have both shots.

There are also 191 patients in the ICU, of which 178 are not fully vaccinated.

The province has administered more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. Right now 85% of people over 12 have at least one shot, and 79% have both.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 577,253 total COVID-19 cases and 9,632 deaths.