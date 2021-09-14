Ontario reports fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 452 unvaccinated

Ontario reported 577 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Tuesday.

This is the first time since Wednesday, September 8 that new cases have been below 600. Daily cases have plateaued this week after rising steadily through late August and early September. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 716 cases per day.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 452 of Tuesday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and only 125 cases are in people who have both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 363 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. Of them, 325 are not fully vaccinated and only 38 have both shots.

There are also 192 patients in the ICU, of which 183 are not fully vaccinated.

The province has administered more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. Right now 85% of people over 12 have at least one shot, and 78% have both.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 575,796 total COVID-19 cases and 9,624 deaths.