More than 650 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, 504 not fully immunized

Ontario reported 656 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the sixth day this week daily cases have been above 600.

The seven-day rolling average is holding steady at 701 new cases per day.

Thirteen new deaths were also reported Wednesday, but six of them occurred more than two months ago and were discovered during a data cleanup.

The majority of new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 504 of Tuesday’s cases are in people without both shots and 152 are in people who are fully immunized.

Across Ontario, 339 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 303 of them are not fully vaccinated.

There are also 163 people in the ICU and 151 of them are not fully immunized.

Broken down by region, 158 of Wednesday’s cases are in Toronto, 76 are in York Region, and 59 are in Peel.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. Approximately 83% of people 12 and up have at least one shot and 76% have both doses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a province-wide vaccine passport on Wednesday afternoon. The province hinted a proof of vaccination system was coming when it cancelled the regular COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday.

To date, Ontario has seen 566,206 total COVID-19 cases and 9,516 virus deaths.