Ontario to announce guidelines for trick-or-treating on Thursday

Ontario is set to announce guidelines for Thanksgiving gatherings and trick-or-treating on Thursday at the weekly COVID-19 briefing.

On Tuesday, the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, tried to sum it up for reporters.

“If you’re having family over and you’re completely vaccinated, if you feel comfortable removing your masks, that would be absolutely appropriate in a fully vaccinated group,” he said.

He added that more detailed guidelines for Thanksgiving and Halloween festivities are to come on Thursday.

In 2020, kids were told to avoid trick-or-treating in COVID-19 hotspots, which included Toronto. On halloween day last year, the province reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 cases in the province have remained well below 1,000 since May.