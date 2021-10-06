TDSB to begin collecting student vaccination status

Toronto District School Board announced that they would begin collecting students’ vaccination status on a voluntary basis.

The board said that Toronto Public Health requested Toronto school boards collect the information for students aged 12 and up. Students who submit vaccination status will still have to fill out the daily COVID-19 screening tool to attend class.

Update on #COVID19 in TO child care & school settings: as of Oct. 5 at 2:10 p.m. there are:

🔎29 active investigations in child care & 124 in schools

🏫0 site dismissals

🧪4 confirmed outbreaks in child care & 16 in schools

➡More info on #COVID19 in TO: https://t.co/SkOS47FERR pic.twitter.com/6TVjoLVQsY — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) October 6, 2021

TDSB says the voluntary data collection will help them better manage COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools. As of October 5, there are 16 active outbreaks in Toronto schools, including the Catholic school board. So far, all schools remain open.

Students who wish to submit their vaccine status can use their health screening app or online portal. Once logged in, students can click the menu option “My Vaccination Status” and fill out the form. More detailed instructions on updating a student’s vaccination status can be found online.

The announcement comes as Ontario reports 173 new school-related COVID-19 cases. Of those, 156 are students. There are now 773 Ontario schools with active COVID-19 cases, and eight Ontario schools are closed due to outbreaks.