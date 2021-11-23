Ontario reports over 600 cases, six new deaths

Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 72 are in Toronto.

In Ontario, 22,820,451 vaccine doses have been administered. 89.0% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 86.0% have two doses. 282 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 216 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 66 are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 23, 2021

Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted that 218 of the 282 hospitalizations are individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an undeclared vaccination status. Of those in the hospital, 66 are fully vaccinated.

There are 134 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 complications; 16 of the 134 are fully vaccinated, and the remaining patients are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Minister Elliott announced that the province has administered 22,820,451 vaccine doses thus far, with 89% of Ontarians aged 12 and up having had one dose and 86% having two vaccine doses.

To date, Ontario has seen 612,931 COVID-19 infections and 9,974 deaths. Starting today, children aged 5-11 years are eligible for vaccine appointments.