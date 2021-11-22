NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Brooke Taylor
Nov 22 2021, 3:23 pm
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Ontario reported 627 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death.

The seven-day rolling average is 656. Of the new cases, 92 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 286 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 341 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 136 people are hospitalized and 133 people in ICU with COVID-19. Not all hospitals report COVID-19-related hospitalizations over the weekend.

The province has administered 22,809,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across Ontario, nearly 89% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 86% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 612,318 COVID-19 infections and 9,968 deaths.

