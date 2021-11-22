Here's how to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids in Ontario

Ontario children aged five to 11 can begin booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Tuesday at 8 am, the province announced.

There are a number of ways that parents can book appointments for their children, including the province’s vaccine portal that many adults have already used for their own appointments.

To be able to book an appointment online, children must be turning five in 2021.

Appointments are set to begin on November 25, according to the province. Ontario is expecting to receive more than one million pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Parents looking to book an appointment can book through Ontario’s vaccine portal, their local public health unit’s booking system and through participating pharmacies.

As of 8 a.m. on November 23, children five to 11 will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment: – at https://t.co/pxlgLpkLxR or by calling 1-833-943-3900

– through #PublicHealth units using their own booking system

– participating pharmacies

– select primary care providers pic.twitter.com/S94mRajBlY — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 22, 2021

Children aged five to 11 who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will get doses of the authorized Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer is currently the only pediatric vaccine authorized for use in children in Canada. Moderna has submitted for authorization of their pediatric vaccine last week.