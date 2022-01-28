Ontario reports more than 3,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 68 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,535 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, and 68 new deaths have taken place.

One of the deaths reported on Friday was from a previous month.

Hospitalizations have decreased 110 patients since Thursday. There are 607 patients in ICU, up eight from Thursday.

Of the 607 patients in ICU, 82% were admitted due to COVID-19, and 18% were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 608, an increase of two since Thursday.

607 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 5,337 new cases of #COVID19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 28, 2022

The province reported at least 5,337 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,298 deaths from COVID-19.