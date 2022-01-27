Let's all go to the lobby: Ontario to allow popcorn, snacks in movie theatres

It looks like Ontario has reversed its decision to not allow popcorn, snacks, and beverages in movie theatres.

First reported by CTV News, the province is expected to allow movie-goers to snack to their hearts’ content in cinemas.

Movie theatres will be allowed to open at 50% capacity beginning on January 31. In Ontario’s plan for reopening, it states that food and beverages will be prohibited in cinemas and other venues.

Hey Ontario, looking for movie tickets? We’re back Monday, January 31 and showtimes are now live! 🎟️➡️ https://t.co/sS9FvH6wYD pic.twitter.com/1u9lmVOrRo — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) January 26, 2022

A ban on food and beverage services in theatres, sporting and concert venues went into effect on December 19.

Beginning on January 31, movie theatres, restaurants, casinos, retail stores, and other venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity. Sporting events and concert venues can operate at 50% capacity or 500 guests, whichever is less.

Social gatherings will also have their capacities shifted. Indoor gatherings will be allowed to have up to 10 people, and outdoor gatherings will have up to 25.

More restrictions will be eased on February 21. Capacity limits in indoor settings that require proof of vaccination will be lifted. Social gatherings will be capped at 25 people indoors, and up to 100 outdoors.

If all goes as planned, capacity limits will be lifted in all indoor public settings on March 14. At this point, indoor social gatherings will be maxed out at 50 people, and outdoor gatherings will no longer have capacity limits.