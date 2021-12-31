Here's who can get a publicly funded COVID-19 PCR test in Ontario

Ontario’s new COVID-19 PCR testing eligibility has officially gone into effect, leaving many people unable to access free testing.

The new eligibility was announced on Thursday in light of record breaking daily COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the province reported a new daily record of 16,713 new COVID-19 cases. With the new testing guidelines, this number is sure to drop as many symptomatic patients and high-risk exposures will not be able to access free testing.

Experts had already warned that testing capacities and delays were painting an inaccurate picture of COVID-19 in Ontario.

With the new testing guidelines now in effect, we’ve put together a list of who is eligible for publicly-funded testing:

Symptomatic people who are: Hospitalized patients Patients in Emergency Departments, if the treating physician advises to do so Patient-facing health care workers Staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, including long-term care, retirement homes, First Nation elder care lodges, group homes, shelters, hospices, temporary foreign worker settings, and correctional institutions Outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered Underhoused or homeless

who are: People who are from First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities and people who travel into these communities for work

Symptomatic elementary and secondary students and education staff who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school

People being admitted to or transferred from hospital or congregate living setting

High-risk contacts and asymptomatic/symptomatic people in confirmed or suspected outbreaks in high-risk settings. This includes hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes, other congregate living settings and institutions, and other settings as directed by the local public health unit

Individuals, and one accompanying caregiver, with written prior approval for out-of-country medical services from the General Manager, OHIP

Asymptomatic testing in hospital, long-term care, retirement homes and other congregate living settings

In addition, effective Friday, fully vaccinated individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19 will have to isolate for five days after symptoms start. Previously, people were required to isolate for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.