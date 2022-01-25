Ontario reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 64 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 4,008 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 64 new deaths have taken place as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have increased by 147 from Monday. There are 626 patients in ICU, up 11 from Monday.

Of the 626 patients in ICU, 85% were admitted due to COVID-19, and 15% were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 602, an increase of six from Monday.

626 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 85% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 15% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 3,424 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 25, 2022

The province reported at least 3,424 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,068 deaths from COVID-19.