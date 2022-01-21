When should you get a booster after having COVID-19?

With COVID-19 infections hitting all-time highs at the same time as booster doses opened to more age groups, many Ontarians are wondering when they should get their shot.

While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) hasn’t provided its official recommendation yet, Toronto’s top doctor has offered some guidance.

“First and foremost, I would absolutely recommend for those who are eligible, and that includes these people, so over 18 years of age, even if you’ve had a COVID infection, it is still absolutely worth getting a booster,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, told reporters on Thursday.

Anyone who is unsure when they should get a booster after coming down with a COVID-19 infection should at the very least wait until their infection subsides, Dr. de Villa said.

“Clearly what we want for is for people to fully recover from their illness,” she said.

She also emphasized that people who do get COVID-19 should adhere to isolation guidelines and not try to get their booster while within the isolation period. The exact timing of when it is best to get a booster after a COVID-19 infection is still up for debate.

“I’ve heard in the province generally they’re saying about a month after the illness is a good time to get the booster,” Dr. de Villa said. “My understanding as well is that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is actively looking at this question.”

She said that NACI would provide an update and recommendation in the very near future. A date for when the recommendations may come has not yet been provided.

If you need to book your vaccine appointment, click here.