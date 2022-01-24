NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 3,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 37 new deaths

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Jan 24 2022, 3:27 pm
Ontario reports more than 3,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 37 new deaths
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,861 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 37 new deaths have occurred as of Monday.

One previous death was removed from the cumulative total during a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have increased by 64 patients since Sunday. There are 615 patients in ICU, up 11 from Sunday. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend.

The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 596.

The province reported at least 4,790 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,004 deaths from COVID-19. Ontario hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths on November 30. More than 1,000 Ontarians have died in less than two months.

Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT