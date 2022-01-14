Ontario reports record-breaking 3,814 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,814 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 41 new deaths have occurred as of Friday.

Hospitalizations have increased by 184 patients from Thursday. There are 527 patients in the ICU, an increase of 27 admissions from Thursday. Friday’s 3,814 sets a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, beating out Thursday’s 3,630 patients hospitalized.

Of the 527 patients in ICU, 80% were admitted due to COVID-19, 20% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 463, up 27 from Thursday.

3,814 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 53% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 47% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 14, 2022

The province reported at least 10,964 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province remains above 20%, meaning one in every five tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,964 deaths from COVID-19.