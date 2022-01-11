Ontario reports 3,220 COVID-19 hospitalizations, record-breaking ICU numbers on Tuesday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,220 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and 21 new deaths have occurred.

Hospitalizations have increased by 753 patients from Monday. The province has changed how they are reporting hospitalizations. Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted that 54% of those hospitalized were admitted because of COVID-19 symptoms. The other 46% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission.

Elliott tweeted that due to technical issues, ICU admission numbers would be delayed. The province reported at least 7,951 new COVID-19 cases.

Elliott said that 83% of the patients in the ICU were admitted due to COVID-19. The other 17% of patients were admitted for other medical reasons and later tested positive for COVID-19.

In Ontario, 3,220 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 54% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 46% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 11, 2022

On Tuesday, the Ontario Hospital Association tweeted that over the course of 24 hours, 80 adults were admitted to ICUs in the province. According to the organization, this is the single highest number of adult ICU admissions in one day since the start of the pandemic.

According to Critical Care Services Ontario, 465 of today’s reported ICU patients are adults, more than half of them are on ventilators.

Jan. 11 – CCSO is reporting 465 adult patients w/ COVID related critical illness (CRCI) in ICUs. 249 CRCI patients were ventilated. There were 80 new adult admissions, which is the highest # of admits in all waves. The 7-day rolling avg. of CRCI patients in ICU is 370. #onhealth pic.twitter.com/lEZfawWuj8 — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) January 11, 2022

To date, Ontario has reported 10,399 deaths from COVID-19.