Ontario reports record-breaking 2,472 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 2,472 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, and 43 new deaths have been added.

Of the new deaths, 42 were added after a data scrub. All 42 deaths occurred over the span of 10 days, according to the Ministry of Health. One death is from a previous month. The Ministry did not indicate exactly when the recent deaths occurred.

2,472 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. There are 338 people in ICU with COVID-19. 232 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 106 are fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 271. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 7, 2022

Hospitalizations have increased by 193 since Thursday. There are 338 patients in ICU, up 20 from Thursday.

Of the 338 patients in ICU, 232 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 271, up 19 from Thursday.

The province reported at least 11,899 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province is more than 26%, meaning one in every four tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,315 deaths from COVID-19.