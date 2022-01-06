Ontario top doctor says to "assume" it's COVID if you have any symptoms

Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, provided an update on COVID-19 and it underscored just how quickly the virus is spreading unchecked in the province.

With the recent change in PCR testing eligibility and a lack of rapid tests available to the public, getting tested is becoming increasingly difficult. Ontarians are now being told to assume they have the virus if they have any of the number of symptoms associated with it.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, are not eligible for PCR tests and do not have access to a rapid antigen test, you should assume, given the high community prevalence, that you have COVID-19,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Moore said that if he had a fever and a cough, he would not attempt to get a test, but instead would isolate at home. Ontario recently shortened isolation periods for fully vaccinated people to five days after symptom onset.

Ontario shortened the guidelines based on “growing evidence” that healthy people are “most infectious” for two days before and three days after symptoms develop. Despite this, people are being advised to avoid the immunocompromised and elderly for at least 10 days after symptoms develop.

“Do not visit anyone who’s immunocompromised or visit a long-term care home, retirement home, or hospital for at least 10 days from the onset of your symptoms,“ he said.

He added that the month ahead will be difficult, but offered hope for the spring.

“This will be a tough January, but I am hopeful for a better February and a brighter outlook moving into March,” he said.