Toronto opens 8,500 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments at City clinics

Brooke Taylor
Jan 7 2022, 2:57 pm
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

The City of Toronto opened up 8,500 additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments at City-run clinics on Friday.

The appointments are available to book through the provincial vaccine booking system here. The available time slots are for immunization clinics on January 9 and 10.

Toronto has also begun rolling out fourth doses in the City’s long-term care homes in an effort to provide additional protection against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

These are the City-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

  • Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, Lower Level, Constitution Hall Rooms 105, 106 and 107 (entrance through the John W.H. Bassett Theatre on Front Street; accessible entrance to the west of the Second Cup doors).
  • Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall (north end of the mall, in the former Target store; enter the clinic via the exterior entrance only).
  • Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive. (east side of the centre on the upper level, near Entrance 2; enter the clinic via the mall exterior).
  • Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave. (east side of the building in the gym; enter through the Community Centre main entrance).
  • Woodbine Mall 500 Rexdale Boulevard. (inside the Hudson’s Bay store; enter through the entrance on the second level).

In addition, more than 500 pharmacies are administering COVID-19 vaccines. Click here for a map of locations.

