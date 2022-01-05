Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 2,081 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 791 people from Tuesday.

There are 288 patients in ICU, up from 22 from Tuesday. In addition, there were 14 covid-related deaths.

Of the 288 patients in ICU, 202 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 235, up 14 from Tuesday.

The province reported at least 11,582 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province is more than 30%, meaning one in every three tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,252 deaths from COVID-19.