Toronto Public Library is temporarily closing nearly half of their branches beginning next week as staffing shortages plague the service.

As of Monday, January 10, 44 library branches across the city will close due to staffing shortages. The closures will allow staff to continue normal operations at the remaining open branches.

The 52 branches that are expected to remain open will operate at 50% capacity per new provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Bookmobile and home library services will continue to operate when the branches close, according to Toronto Public Library. All online services will remain operable. Torontonians aged 13 and older can register online for a Digital Access Card to access ebooks and other online resources.

Toronto Public Library is asking that anyone who does visit one of their 52 open branches remember to wear their mask and practice physical distancing.

Toronto Public Library branches closing as of January 10