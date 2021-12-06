Ontario reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Ontario reported 887 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 1,052. Of the new cases, 139 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 397 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.3% of the population. In addition, 64 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 137 people are hospitalized. Minister Elliott tweeted that there are 168 patients in the ICU. Not all hospitals report COVID-19-related admissions over the weekend.

The province has administered 24,015,833 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 90.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.3% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 624,384 COVID-19 infections and 10,027 deaths.