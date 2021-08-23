Environment Canada extends Toronto's heat warning for a fourth day

It looks like this weekend’s sweltering temperatures will stick around a little longer.

Environment Canada has extended its heat warning for Toronto, and says the sweaty, sticky weather could last until the middle of the week.

The mercury is expected to hit 31°C Monday, with and could feel like 36°C to 40°C with the humidex.

Night time lows of about 21°C are also expected.

The hot, still air may also deteriorating air quality, the weather agency warned.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” Environment Canada said in its warning. “Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.”

Torontonians are also asked to not leave their children or pets in vehicles during hot weather like this.

The heat warning has been in effect since Friday.