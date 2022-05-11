NewsPolitics

You could be paying a lot less to drive if Ontario’s NDP wins the June election

May 11 2022, 4:53 pm
Tired of high insurance rates? The NDP is looking for your vote as they pledge to cut auto insurance by almost half.

On Wednesday, Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced that the party would slash auto insurance rates by 40% if elected in June.

Horwath said that the party would be able to cut back on rising insurance costs by ending postal code discrimination. The party also intends to freeze insurance rates while a commission investigates a way to reform the current system or replace it altogether.

“Let’s stop paying more for auto insurance just because of where we live. The auto insurance system is broken, and together we can fix it — and put $660 a year in people’s pockets,” Horwath said in a press release.

According to the NDP, Ontario has the highest insurance rates in the country. In Ontario, the NDP said, the average annual insurance rate is $1,655, almost double the Quebec average of $851. Depending on their postal code, some Ontarians pay upwards of $6,000 annually for auto insurance.

