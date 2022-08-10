Hidden gem: There's a gorgeous sandy beach an hour from Toronto

If you want to spend the rest of the summer by a beach but are tired of dealing with the crowds in Toronto, Fifty Point Conservation Beach has got you covered.

The quiet beach is located on the 80-hectare conservation area in picturesque Winona, a small community in Hamilton. It’s roughly an hour’s drive from Toronto.

It offers sand between your toes, quiet spots for a lavish picnic, excellent fishing opportunities, and arguably the warmest water in all of Lake Ontario.

If you want to lay out on the sand and indulge in a juicy beach read, or go for a swim with your favourite floatie, Fifty Point is a great place because it’s not as busy compared to Toronto beaches like Sunnyside or Hanlan’s Point.

Or, you can chill out by the marina and look at the boats.

And if that’s not enough, if you feel like making a few days out of it, there are camping options available at Fifty Point for folks who aren’t yet ready to admit that summer might be winding down.

For more information, visit the Fifty Point Conservation Area website.

Happy beaching!