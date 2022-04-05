Ontario’s minimum wage is going up, again. The provincial minimum wage is set to increase an extra 50 cents on October 1, 2022.

According to the Ontario government, this 8% increase will help employees keep up with high costs and inflation.

The general wage raise is set to be $15.50, students under 18 will be paid $14.60 per hour, homeworkers who do paid work out of their own homes for employers will see a wage of $17.05 per hour.

“For many Ontarians, wages haven’t kept up with the increasing cost of living, making it harder than ever to make ends meet,” said Premier Doug Ford.

The extra few cents, an amount which is tied to the Consumer Price Index, would have those affected see an annual pay rise by $1,768. Liquor servers who work 40 hours per week would see an annual raise of $5,512.

As for federal workers, on April 1 their wage was increased to $15.55 per hour. The wage is adjusted each year to reflect changes to the CPI.