Ontario's minimum wage increases this weekend amid growing inflation

Ontario’s minimum wage is going up, again. Starting October 1, the provincial minimum wage will increase 50 cents to an hourly rate of $15.50.

According to the Ontario government, this 8% increase, tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index for 2022, will help employees keep up with high costs and inflation.

The general wage raise is set to be $15.50, while students under 18 will earn $14.60 per hour. Homeworkers who do paid work out of their own homes for employers will earn $17.05 per hour.

The 50-cent increase was first announced by Premier Doug Ford back in April 2022.

In January 2022, the province raised the general minimum wage to $15 and bumped liquor server wages as well.

“Raising the minimum wage is part of our workers-first plan to give hundreds of thousands of families a hand up as we build a stronger economy that works for everyone,” said Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, training, and skills development.

The Ontario government says minimum wage rates will increase annually every October 1.

Of all the provinces in Canada, BC has the highest minimum wage, paying workers an hourly rate of $15.65.