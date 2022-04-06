Starting October 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Ontario is going up by 50 cents.

This 8% increase, meant to help workers keep up with rising costs and inflation, will raise the minimum wage in the province from $15 to $15.50. As for students under 18, that rate will go up from $14.10 to $14.60. Homeworkers, (those who do paid work outside of their own homes for employers) will see their wages increase from $16.50 to $17.05.

Premier Doug Ford said that wages haven’t kept up with the increasing cost of living, making it harder than ever for Ontarians to make ends meet.

“Ontario’s workers are the best anywhere, and they will be at the forefront of building the province,” he said. “They deserve to have more money in their pockets, and the increase we’re announcing today is one more way we are delivering for our workers.”

But how do other provinces across Canada compare?

According to the Retail Council of Canada, BC will have one of the highest minimum wage rates at $15.65 starting June 1, 2022. Alberta hasn’t seen an increase from its $15 rate since 2018, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba appear to have some of the lowest rates at $11.81 and $11.95, respectively.

Here’s how other provinces compare, starting with Ontario.

Ontario

Increasing from $15 to $15.50 effective October 1.

Alberta

$15 since October 1, 2018.

British Columbia

Increasing from $15.20 to $15.65 effective June 1, 2022.

Manitoba

Increasing from $11.95 to $12.35 effective October 1, 2022.

New Brunswick

Increasing from $12.75 to $13.75 effective October 1, 2022.

Newfoundland and Labrador

$13.20 since April 1, 2022.

Nova Scotia

Increasing from $13.35 to $13.60 effective October 1.

Prince Edward Island

$13.70 since April 1, 2022.

Quebec

Rising from $13.50 to $14.25 effective May 1.

Saskatchewan

$11.81 since October 1, 2021.