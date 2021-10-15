Ontario to allow local breweries to sell craft beers at farmers' markets

Ontario will now allow locally-made craft beers to be sold at farmer’s markets, the province announced on Friday.

Licensed eligible brewers can apply through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to sell at farmers’ markets across the province.

To be eligible, brewers must complete the entire brewing process in Ontario at their brewery.

There are nearly 200 farmers’ markets across the province, so this could be huge for craft beer companies, especially those hit hard during the pandemic.

The announcement, made by attorney general Doug Downey, is to help aid craft breweries in the pandemic recovery plan.

“Providing local brewers with the opportunity to join wineries, cideries and distillers in selling their products at farmers’ markets is another breakthrough for the many jobs and families that are supported by Ontario’s diverse alcohol manufacturing industry,” Downey said in a press release.