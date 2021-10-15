Ontarians can start downloading their enhanced vaccine certificates

Ontarians can download their enhanced vaccine certificates beginning today.

The new vaccine certificates will feature a QR code that restaurants and other businesses that require proof of vaccination will scan.

The downloads will work by birth month. Those born between January and April can download on Friday, anyone born between May and August can download their new certificates on October 16, and those born from September to December can download their certificates on October 17.

Those who are eligible for their download can do so from Ontario’s vaccine portal.

On October 18, anyone who still needs to download their enhanced proof of vaccination certificate will be able to do so. The enhanced certificates officially go into effect on October 22.

Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement about the enhanced vaccine passport system at 11 am on Friday.

Yesterday, the app for businesses to scan Ontario’s enhanced vaccine certificates became available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.