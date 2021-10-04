Ontario's chief medical officer of health to make announcement on Tuesday

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is set to make an announcement at 8:45 am on Tuesday, according to the province.

The chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, will speak from Queen’s Park.

In recent weeks, Moore has frequently been asked about COVID-19 testing in schools as cases among school-aged children continue to rise. On September 24, he said that the province was working on a strategy to deploy testing in schools and that he hoped they’d be able to announce a plan in the weeks ahead.

As of Monday, there are 1,637 active school-related COVID-19 cases. There are 816 schools reporting cases, and five schools have closed.

Ontario’s COVID-19 briefings are usually held Tuesday afternoons, but beginning this week they will be moved to Thursdays at 3 pm.