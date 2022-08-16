On August 15, the Ontario government announced it’s offering education workers who make less than $40,000 a raise of 2% a year, essentially an extra $800 annually.

Ontario is offering those who make over $40,000 a 1.25% raise in this four-year deal.

CUPE, the union which represents 55,000 workers including early childhood educators, school administration workers, bus drivers and custodians, initially asked the province for an 11.7% wage increase ($3.25 an hour).

“Given the inflation as it is, this is actually a pay cut to these education workers,” said president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions Laura Walton. Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate in June was 8.1%.

A lot of Ontarians have the same thought.

“With inflation running around 8%… In what universe is that fair?,” tweeted former MPP Cheri DiNovo.

FACT Aug 16: Ford has offered 2% for educators making under 40000 and 1.25% for those over, with inflation running around 8% and all of them ‘frontline workers’ during COVID. In what universe is that fair? — Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) August 16, 2022

The proposed offer of 2% is anything but fair. The fact that it’s a proposed four-year deal (not the usual three-year deal) means education bargaining can’t be discussed until next election in 2026.

“It’s an insult to all education workers who are so undervalued and continuously undermined by the [minister of education],” tweeted Marina Casey.

Other Ontarians are concerned the government is on the path to destabilize and privatize the education system.

(THREAD) offering a raise that’s essentially a pay cut with the rising cost of living to workers who often times need another job to make ends meet, is exactly how you destabilize and privatize a system. #onted #onpoli — Kaden J (@KJ_King16) August 16, 2022

Some suggest the government cares more about highways than it does for its students and teachers.

Remind me again why @fordnation can’t afford aprox $21.8 Billion over three years for education contracts that keep up with the cost of living, but has already budgeted aprox $230 Billion for highways no one asked for and most don’t want. 🤔 #OntEd #onpoli — Mike J.🇺🇦 (@MikeJToronto) August 15, 2022

In a statement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the proposal “fair” and “reasonable.”

“As students return to normal classes this September with the full school experience, including sports and extracurriculars, we are committed to landing a fair deal with all education unions and a good deal for Ontario students and their families,” said Lecce.